Seeing GE15 near, Johor PKR says no plans to push for early state election

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition has no intention to rock the Johor government which rules by a wafer thin majority, a state PKR leader said.

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah told Utusan Malaysia that the Opposition coalition sees no problem for the current administration helmed by Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad to continue on with its one-seat majority.

“I think PKR and PH Johor’s stand have long been made which is, not agreeing to state elections in Johor. To me, a majority by one is still counted as a majority, the government can still function.

“For now, we PH, 27 seats, have no intention to topple the government or to do anything related that could affect political stability,” he told the Malay newspaper in a report published today.

Puah said focus now should be given to the state’s economic recovery instead of wasting time and money on a state election.

He added that PH is willing to cooperate in certain matters, such as amending Johor’s state constitution to lower the age of election candidates from 21 to 18, and to pass the state Budget.

PH controls 27 seats in the Johor legislature. Johor Mentri Besar Hasni is leading the state government with 28 seats (Barisan Nasional holds 16 seats while Bersatu has 11 seats and PAS one).

One seat in the assembly is currently vacant, following the December 21, 2021 death of Bersatu’s Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian.