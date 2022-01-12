Ex-MIC president’s son joins Warisan, says future belongs to multiracial parties

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (centre) at the launch of the party’s national chapter at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 17, 2021. — Picture

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The son of former MIC president Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam, S. Sunther, has switched political allegiances to Parti Warisan Sabah, saying he believes that multiracial parties are the way forward.

According to news portal Malaysiakini, Sunther, who was a two-term member of the MIC central working committee, said that he has already started groundwork to help strengthen his new party.

“I joined Warisan as I believe in its vision and direction. I am currently focused on being able to contribute to my new party and building a strong grassroots machinery to be able to serve the people effectively.

“I truly feel that a multiracial party is necessary to achieve a truly united Malaysia — not by putting aside race and religion, but by embracing and respecting our differences.

“Heritage stands for the inclusion of all races; and all segments of society. I know I can play a strong role (in that),” he was quoted as saying.

It was also reported that the 43-year-old managing director of Tamil daily Makkal Osai said that he remains open to working with MIC for the betterment of the Indian community.

“My lineage will always be with MIC, but as we approach a new era, I had to make a choice in what I believe — to move to a party that is not based on one race.

“MIC has always stood for the plight of the Indian community. I shall always be happy to work with them (MIC) in achieving their goals of uplifting the Indian community,” he was quoted as saying.

Sunther also revealed that his father’s supporters had given him their blessings to join Warisan.

He added that he felt his switch mirrored Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s political journey.

Shafie was first elected in the Parliament in 1995 as an Umno MP and went on to serve as the party president for many years.

“Things happen. People adapt and transform for the betterment of the nation and hence, Warisan was formed. I see Warisan as my present and the future of this nation,” Sunther said.

Warisan started as a Sabah state Opposition party in 2016 before upping their status to national level in October last year.

The party reportedly has a good relationship with Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) led by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.