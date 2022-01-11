Perhilitan monitoring Pos Bihai areas in Kelantan following tiger sightings

In a statement today, Perhilitan said it had set two traps known as ‘Perangkap Wahab’ in Kampung Tendrik and one in Kampong Hak, Pos Bihai. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) is still monitoring areas around the Orang Asli settlement in Pos Bihai, Gua Musang, following complaints that tigers were spotted roaming in the village since yesterday.

In a statement today, Perhilitan said it had set two traps known as “Perangkap Wahab” in Kampung Tendrik and one in Kampong Hak, Pos Bihai.

“Based on findings of the First National Tiger Survey (NTS1), Malayan tigers can be mostly found in forest reserves in Peninsular Malaysia, especially in the National Park-Titiwangsa Range complex,” the statement read.

The statement was issued in response to a newspaper article entitled “11 ekor Pak Belang Berkeliaran di Pos Bihai Ancam Penduduk” (11 Roaming Tigers Pose Danger to Pos Bihai Residents), published today.

Perhilitan said it was constantly monitoring the situation and the villagers were also given a briefing from time to time on the operation to detect and catch the tigers as well as safety measures that need to be taken when they were outside their house.

Information on wildlife sightings can be channelled to the Kelantan Perhilitan by contacting 011-59275985, or Perhilitan’s hotline at 1-800-88-5151 or via e-aduan at www.wildlife.gov.my. — Bernama