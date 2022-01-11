Number of flood victims continues to drop as situation in Johor, Melaka, Pahang improves

People clean up their flood-hit home in Muar January 10, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― The situation in the flood-hit states of Johor, Melaka and Pahang has continued to improve with the number of victims at relief centres (PPS) dropping further this morning.

In Johor, the number of evacuees dropped to 2,298 at 8am from 2,935 yesterday evening.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said 35 PPS were still in operation in four districts, with Muar registering the highest number of evacuees at 873, followed by Segamat (734), Tangkak (610) and Batu Pahat (81).

“Two PPS, Balairaya Padang Kiambang and Kompleks Penghulu Mukim Pogoh in Segamat, were closed after all the evacuees were allowed to return home,” he said today.

In Pahang, the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the state’s remaining PPS, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Temai PPS in Pekan, housed only 66 victims from 15 families this morning.

The last PPS in Rompin was closed last night after the 14 evacuees from four families returned home.

The Meteorological Department has forecast good weather in Pekan district today.

In Melaka, state director of Civil Defence Force Lt Kol (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said only 124 flood victims from 36 families were still at three PPS in Jasin this morning.

“The weather throughout the state is reported to be bright now but residents living near Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong, Muar, are advised to be on the alert as the river is still at the danger level,” he said in a statement today. ― AFP