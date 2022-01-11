Melaka assessing applications to build, repair homes damaged in floods, says CM

An aerial view of the floods in Lubok Chinahari in Melaka, December 19, 2021. Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the construction of new houses, which also involved those damaged beyond repair, involved an allocation of RM56,000 for each affected unit. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, Jan 11 — The Melaka government, through its relevant agencies, is evaluating applications to construct new houses and repair those damaged by the recent floods.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the construction of new houses, which also involved those damaged beyond repair, involved an allocation of RM56,000 for each affected unit.

He said for houses that need and could be repaired, a minimum allocation of RM5,000 and a maximum of RM15,000 had been allocated for each unit approved.

“The allocation is channelled by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and the applications will be evaluated by agencies such as district offices and state Public Works Department (JKR).

“So far, in Alor Gajah, three houses that were completely damaged or suffered ‘total loss’ will be rebuilt while four other affected houses have been repaired,” he told reporters after presenting donations to purchase necessities for flood victims in Alor Gajah here today.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Melaka State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari, 140 flood victims in the Alor Gajah district received RM2,500 each.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said the federal government had channelled the first phase of flood relief allocation amounting to RM1.08 million for flood victims in Melaka involving 434 heads of households.

He said the allocation involved 249 heads of households in the districts of Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah (171) and Jasin (14) and the payment would be done in stages.

“I hope flood victims who have yet to receive payment will remain patient because I understand that all the district offices involved have received the application forms and it will take some time before payment is made,” he said. — Bernama