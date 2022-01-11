Fake Covid-19 vaccine certificates: Terengganu Health Dept says to track down and counsel buyers

Last Saturday, a 51-year-old male doctor, who claimed to be an anti-vaxxer, was detained by the police on suspicion of selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 11 — The Terengganu State Health Department (JKNT) is tracking down those who had bought fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates from a private clinic doctor in Marang, 17.5 kilometres from here.

Its director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said the group must be traced so that they could be given counselling on the implications of their action which could threaten public safety.

“Care must be taken in identifying the buyers. We must obtain detailed information and seek out evidence before taking action such as giving counselling,” she said when contacted here, today.

She said they must also be encouraged to get the Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible for their safety, their families and society.

“We urge them to go to the vaccination centre (PPV) either at the government or private clinics and get their vaccine shots immediately, this advice is also for anyone who has yet to be vaccinated,” she said.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa was reported as saying that about 1,900 individuals had visited the clinic for vaccination and police were still investigating to determine the actual number who had received the fake certificates.

He said the doctor concerned had imposed a payment of RM400 to RM600 to individuals who wanted to obtain vaccination certificates without actually being vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Dr Kasemani said the private clinic had applied to become a PPV and approval had just been given, but it has yet to operate as a PPV. — Bernama