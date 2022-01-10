Selangor Sultan’s birthday: 209 from Petaling, Klang districts receive awards, medals

Tengku Laksamana Selangor, Tengku Sulaiman Shah, representing the Sultan of Selangor, conferring the medals and awards at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Silver Jubilee Hall in Shah Alam, January 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 10 — A total of 209 individuals from Petaling and Klang districts were conferred awards and medals in an investiture ceremony today, held in conjunction with the 74th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Tengku Laksamana Selangor, Tengku Sulaiman Shah, representing the Sultan of Selangor, is conferring the medals and awards at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Silver Jubilee Hall, here, today and tomorrow.

In the ceremony, a total of 32 individuals were awarded the Pingat Pekerti Terpilih (PPT); and 41 recipients received the Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang Selangor (PPC).

Meanwhile, there are 97 recipients of the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) and 39 recipients of the Pingat Perkhidmatan Selangor (PPS). All these four awards do not carry any title.

These individuals are award recipients in conjunction with the Sultan of Selangor’s birthday in 2019, when the investiture ceremony scheduled to be held in 2020 had to be postponed, following the movement control order (MCO) imposed that year.

The investiture ceremony will continue tomorrow for recipients from other districts. — Bernama