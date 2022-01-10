Perak to discuss eviction notices issued to cave temples, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the matter was discussed today with director of the Land and Mines Department and Kinta district officer before holding a meeting with the Opposition tomorrow. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 10 — The issue of eviction notices given to the cave temple operators in the Kinta district will be discussed with the relevant departments and agencies.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the matter was discussed today with director of the Land and Mines Department and Kinta district officer before holding a meeting with the Opposition tomorrow.

“Then I will bring up this matter at the state executive council meeting on Wednesday to get their views after which we will inform the temple management on further action.”

He said this at a media conference after officiating at a ground-breaking ceremony on the upgrading of part of Jalan Tambun, here, today with Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tambun, present.

Yesterday, the media reported on the Nam Thean Tong cave temple in Gunung Rapat, here, having received a notice from the Kinta District Office last Friday to vacate the cave within 30 days.

This cave temple, said to be 155 years old, is a frequently visited spot and located next to the Sam Poh Tong cave temple, another popular tourist destination.

It is understood that another 19 cave temples here are located on government land and have been issued with the same eviction notice or they could face action.

Meanwhile, asked on the winding-up of PCB Development Sdn Bhd (PCBD), a subsidiary company of Perak Corporation Berhad (PCB), Saarani said this matter was not within the jurisdiction of the state government which incurred no losses as it had not invested in this company.

Ahmad Faizal, a former Perak mentri besar before Saarani, said the winding-up decision was a wise one by the management in order to save costs for the parent company, PCB, and he as the MP for Tambun, congratulated PCB for taking that action. — Bernama