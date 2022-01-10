Kedah MACC confirms arrest of 21 individuals over submission of falsified company bank statements

An MACC source said that the suspects, 31 to 77, were arrested separately around Bangi, Selangor and the Kedah MACC office today. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

ALOR SETAR, Jan 10 — A total of 21 individuals, including three women, have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into the submission of falsified company bank statements to a waste collection company.

An MACC source said that the suspects, 31 to 77, were arrested separately around Bangi, Selangor and the Kedah MACC office here today.

“Those arrested were believed to have submitted company bank account statements with falsified details to a waste management company to qualify their company for the Privatisation Of Solid Waste Collection and Public Cleansing Management in Northern Region tender,” the source disclosed tonight.

The source those arrested included the owner, directors and company managers, along with self-employed contractors.

The MACC was also tracking down other individuals believed to be involved and are trying to obtain vital documents in the case as well as recording statements from several witnesses.

MACC did not deny the possibility of other related arrests in the future, the source added.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap confirmed the arrests when contacted and said that the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama