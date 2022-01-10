In Perak, actor, director and assistant director fined for drug possession, use

Director Mohd Latif Zami (centre), assistant director Saiful Zaidrin Ismail (left) and actor Muhamad Niezam Mohd Zaidi arrive at the Kuala Kangsar Magistrates’ Court December 1, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Jan 10 — A drama actor along with two other individuals were fined by the Magistrates’ Court here today after they pleaded guilty to drug possession and use in October last year.

Magistrate Mohd Shazmeer Zamhari meted out a fine of RM4,000 each on actor Muhamad Niezam Mohd Zaidi, 30, and assistant director Saiful Zaidrin Ismail, 48, while director Mohd Latiff Zami, 50, was fined RM3,800, after they pleaded guilty to the amended charges which were read out to them separately.

Muhamad Niezam and Saiful Zaidrin were also ordered to be under the supervision of the National Anti -Drug Agency (AADK) for two years, and Mohd Latiff for three years, and the trio were ordered to serve five years in jail if they failed to pay the fine.

The three accused paid the fine.

According to the amended charges, Muhamad Niezam and Mohd Latiff were alleged to have in their possession cannabis weighing 0.60 grammes and 0.20 grammes respectively, at a house in Persiaran Jati, Taman Chandan Putri 2 here, at about 7.15am, October 10, 2021.

The charge framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 952 provides for a maximum jail term of five years or a fine of up to RM20,000, if convicted.

Saiful Zaidrin was charged with possession of 0.03 grammes of methamphetamine drugs at the same place, date and time, under Section 12 (2) of the same act which carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of five years or both, if convicted.

The three were also charged with administering THC and methamphetamine on themselves at Kuala Kangsar District Police Headquarters narcotics office between 9.50am and 10.05am the same day.

The offence under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine of RM5,000 and supervision not exceeding three years.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Syuhada Muhammad Lutfi while the three accused were represented by counsel Hennie Soraya Hanafi from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama