MMA says seeking ways to help private clinics affected by floods in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 ― The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) is seeking ways to help general practitioners (GP) whose clinics were destroyed by the recent floods, with the majority of them located in Klang and Taman Sri Muda, Selangor.

Its president Dr Koh Kar Chai said over 40 affected clinics, all of which were located on the ground floor of shoplots are currently completely inoperable as the floodwaters had reached ceiling height, destroying all medical equipment, medicine supplies, computers, printers, furniture as well as other important items, with losses estimated at between RM300,000 and RM500,000 per clinic.

“The MMA is currently looking at ways to help the affected clinics to get back on their feet so that they can continue serving the communities which have been affected by the floods.

“It is hoped that some form of assistance from the government can be provided in consideration of the GPs' contribution of services in managing the Covid-19 pandemic which included testing and assessment, monitoring of home quarantine patients and much more,” he said in a statement today.

He said assistance from the financial sector in the form of soft loans will be much appreciated by these clinics, so too contributions from the corporate sector.

MMA also lauded the affected doctors who are continuing with their charitable activities to the affected communities whilst still taking stock of their own losses. ― Bernama