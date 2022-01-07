‘Raja Bomoh’ and cousin released on RM3,000 bail by Shariah Court in Ipoh

Ibrahim Mat Zin or ‘Raja Bomoh’ at the Lower Shariah Court in Ipoh, January 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Jan 7 — Ibrahim Mat Zin, also known as “Raja Bomoh”, and his cousin Suliaha Abdul Hamid were granted bail by the Lower Shariah Court here today.

The pair are accused of performing a ritual on the banks of the Perak River that goes against Islamic teachings.

Syarie judge Mohammad Najib Ab Razak allowed Ibrahim, 71 and Suliaha, 62, to be bailed for RM3,000 each with one surety by their family.

Mohammad Najib made the decision after allowing Syarie prosecutor Suhaili Ishak’s application based on Section 22 of the Perak Shariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2004.

During the hearing, Suhaili requested that Ibrahim and Suliaha be released on bail by the court so that further investigations in accordance with Section 16 of the Perak Shariah Criminal Enactment 1992 can be completed.

However, Ibrahim, who has 32 children and three wives, and Suliaha, who is a retired civil servant, requested that the bail amount be reduced to a minimum as they do not have a fixed income.

Suhaili then said the figure of RM3,000 is appropriate and reasonable on account of the public interest in the case and the severity of the charge.

The court then fixed bail at RM3,000 each and set February 23 for mention.

On Tuesday, a 25-minute video of Ibrahim and Suliaha performing a ritual with rice, turmeric, flowers and leaves, among other objects, went viral. The rite was said to hold back floodwaters.

In the recording, Suliaha was also seen singing a song called Mayang Sari while placing a copy of the Quran in front of them.