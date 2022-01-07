PM: Nearly 86pc of households affected by floods have received compassionate aid

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob surveys flood-hit areas while on his way to Mentakab December 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A total of 44,573 or 85.7 per cent of the 52,024 heads of households affected by the recent floods have received the RM1,000 Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) as of 1pm today, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister, in a Twitter post, said those who have yet to register can contact the Disaster Command Centre (PKOB) and district officer concerned to get the federal government aid.

The government had announced the Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family) flood aid or BWI of RM1,000 for the head of every affected household, compared to RM500 previously.

The payment has been distributed since Dec 27 last year, just 10 days after unusually massive floods hit several states including Selangor, Pahang and Negri Sembilan. — Bernama