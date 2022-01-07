Floods: Selangor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs offers traders help to replace, reprint damaged business documents

Selangor KPDNHEP director Muhamad Zikril Azan Abdullah, in a statement today, said that the assistance involved the replacement or reprinting of the Controlled Goods Licence (CSA) for traders affected by the recent floods in the state. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Jan 7 — The Selangor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is offering assistance in recovering business documents damaged due to the floods.

Selangor KPDNHEP director Muhamad Zikril Azan Abdullah, in a statement today, said that the assistance involved the replacement or reprinting of the Controlled Goods Licence (CSA) for traders affected by the recent floods in the state.

“KPDNHEP Selangor is sensitive and concerned with a handful of traders around Selangor who were also physically affected (business premises) due to the recent flood disaster.

“Therefore, affected traders can apply through the BLESS 2.0 System at https://bless2.bless.gov.my/bless2, select the type of licence, request for print and attach a police report and a copy of SSM,” he said.

For inquiries, he said those affected could contact Nordiana Abdul or Izla Mazzura at 03-5514 4313 or 03-5514 4311 on working days.

Muhamad Zikril Azan said he also mobilised 260 enforcement officers in Selangor to monitor compliance with the enforcement of the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMKM) which was extended until February 4 and extended to cover household items such as furniture.

He said the survey on the category of household necessities (furniture) was a proactive implementation under Ops Cakna which is effective from January 1 to 31.

“The purpose of the implementation of Ops Cakna is to prevent the occurrence of unreasonably high profit-taking as well as hiking the price of household necessities in the market as a result of the floods in Selangor,” he said.

Muhamad Zikril Azan said that during the implementation of the SHMKM from last December until yesterday, a total of six offences were recorded, namely four cases for failing to use special price tags and the rest involving traders selling above the maximum price. — Bernama