Nadma: 12 more landslide incidents reported in KL, Selangor and N. Sembilan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Minerals and Geoscience Department has reported an increase of 12 landslides involving 10 in Kuala Lumpur as well as one each in Selangor and Negri Sembilan.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in a statement today, said this took the cumulative number of landslides during the current north-east monsoon period to 262 nationwide.

According to Nadma, the Public Works Department disaster report as of 10 am today stated that, cumulatively, there were disaster incidents at 965 road locations in 10 states throughout the current north-east monsoon period.

This included incidents of flood (423), flash floods (62), slope collapse (447), road collapse (23) and five incidents each of road subsidence and damaged/collapsed bridges.

“So far, the number of disaster-hit road locations still undergoing the cleaning process is for floods (29), slope collapse (44), road collapse (11), road subsidence (one) and damaged/collapsed bridge (three),” the statement added.

As of 2pm today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had not issued any continuous rain warning, although there were four thunderstorm alerts issued for Sabah and Sarawak.

“Although no continuous rain is forecast in the near future, thunderstorms can still occur nationwide, especially in Sabah and Sarawak in the morning and from evening tonight,” Nadma said.

The agency also announced that until 10am today, 1,038 or 98 per cent of the 1,062 affected communication infrastructures had been repaired while the remaining 28 was still being repaired. — Bernama