Johor Pakatan reps call for state anti-hopping law

JOHOR BARU, Jan 6 — Four Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen called on the state government to immediately enact a law against party hopping, to go with the amendment of the state’s constitution to lower the voting and election eligibility age from 21 to 18.

In a joint statement, DAP’s Mengkibol assemblyman Chew Chong Sin, Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng and Senai assemblyman Tee Boon Tsong were joined by Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) Simpang Jeram assemblyman Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub in calling for the state government to table the law during the next state assembly sitting in March.

Earlier today, the state assembly unanimously agreed to amend the Johor State Constitution to lower the minimum age of election candidates from 21 to 18.

“With that, the state government should also enact an anti-hopping enactment as soon as possible, since both government and Opposition assemblymen have agreed to support it.

“This is similarly to the amendment made to lower the ages of candidates,” they said.

They said the federal government and PH have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 13 last year, which involved six points, including enacting the Anti-Hopping Act.

They also cited that under Article 10 (1) (c) of the Federal Constitution provides that all citizens have the right to form associations.

“However, under Article 10 (2) (c) of the Federal Constitution, it provides that Parliament may by law impose on the rights conferred by paragraph (c) of Phase (1), any restrictions it deems necessary or expedient in the interests of security, federation or any part thereof, public order or moral principles.

“Therefore, the enactment of an anti-party hopping enactment should be implemented for this purpose,” they said.

“Despite it yet to be tabled and approved officially, the Johor government can start work of drafting the anti-hopping party bill so that it can be tabled and approved at the state assembly to be held in March.

“It can take effect before the Johor state assembly is dissolved and state elections are held,” they said, adding that the recent Melaka state elections had proved the people’s desire for such an enactment.

They said that such an enactment can restore the people’s confidence in the democratic system and ensure the country’s political stability.

“This is also very important to revive our country’s economy,” they said.

Last December 28, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar reportedly said the Bill for an anti-party hopping law is expected to be tabled in Parliament in July this year.

He said the government will be studying the option either amending Article 10 (of the Federal Constitution) or creating an Act of Parliament with the concept of acceptable infringement of right under the Federal Constitution or to amend Article 10 and create an Act of Parliament at the same time.