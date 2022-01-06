Floods: Drop in number of evacuees in five states

Flood-hit Kampung Belimbing Dalam near Durian Tunggal in Melaka, January 4, 2022, as seen in this aerial picture. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The number of flood evacuees in relief centres in Sabah, Pahang, Melaka, Johor and Negri Sembilan continued to drop this evening.

In Sabah, there was a significant drop from 3,417 evacuees from 1,224 families this afternoon to 281 victims from 62 families this evening.

A total of 14 centres in Kota Marudu have been closed, taking the total number of relief centres closed in Sabah to 21 as of this evening, including several others in Pitas, Telupid and Beluran.

As of this evening, the 281 flood victims from 62 families are placed in nine centres in Telupid, Paitan and Sandakan.

In Johor, the number of evacuees dropped to 3,985 people as of 4pm compared to 4,098 this afternoon, with 61 centres still operating.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said only five districts in the state were affected by floods, namely Segamat (still with the highest number of evacuees at 2,460); Tangkak (739); Muar (714); Batu Pahat (53); and Mersing (19).

He added that six rivers remained at the danger level, namely Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat; Sungai Muar in Kampung Olak Sepam, Muar; Sungai Muar in Panchor, Muar; Sungai Gemas in Muara Sungai Gemas, Segamat; Liang Batu in Muar; and Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong, Muar.

He said the weather condition for the whole state is reported to be sunny, so far.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 418 people from 111 families as of 4pm today compared to 451 people from 123 families at noon, involving the districts of Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah and Jasin.

In Pahang, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported a drop in the number of evacuees at of 4pm, with 954 people placed in 29 centres compared to 1,171 people in 30 centres this afternoon, and involving the districts of Temerloh, Pekan, Maran, Bera and Rompin.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website reported that the water levels of Sungai Bera and Sungai Serting in Bera as well as Sungai Pahang in Kuala Sungai Chini, Pekan continued to exceed their danger levels.

In Negri Sembilan, based on the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info application, the number of evacuees dropped to 221 individuals from 59 families at three centres as of 4pm compared to 472 individuals at noon.

Negri Sembilan Public Works Department (JKR) director Wan Hasnan Wan Musa said six more routes were closed to all vehicles so far due to landslides, including Jalan 6 Felda Titi and Jeram Toi, Jelebu.

In Selangor, the JKM Disaster Info said that there are no active centres. — Bernama