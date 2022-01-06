Flood situation in Pahang, Melaka, Sabah and N. Sembilan improves, fewer evacuees tonight

A house is pictured in Kampung Belimbing Dalam in Alor Gajah, Melaka after floodwaters receded, January 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The overall flood situation in four states has improved, with fewer evacuees recorded at relief centres in Pahang, Melaka, Sabah and Negri Sembilan tonight.

In Pahang, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported a lower number of evacuees as of 8 pm, with 933 victims placed at 27 centres, compared to 954 people at 29 centres this evening, involving the districts of Temerloh, Pekan, Maran, Bera and Rompin.

Apart from that, several roads continued to be closed, among them Jalan Bohor Baru in Bera, Jalan Ibam-Kampung Aur (Rompin), Jalan Teluk Ganchong Lepar (Pekan) and Jalan Serengkam (Maran).

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website reported that the water levels of Sungai Bera and Sungai Serting in Bera as well as Sungai Pahang in Kuala Sungai Chini, Pekan continued to exceed their danger levels.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees dropped to 408 people from 108 families at 8 pm, compared to 418 people from 111 families at 4pm.

State Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said all the affected victims were from Kampung Belimbing Dalam in Alor Gajah and Kampung Parit Penghulu Benteng, Kampung Lanchang, Kampung Tersusun Rambai Jaya and Kampung Parit Putat Benteng in Jasin.

He said the flood situation in Melaka Tengah had fully recovered and all evacuees were allowed to return home today.

In Sabah, the number of evacuees dropped to 202 people from 50 families tonight, compared to 281 people from 63 families earlier in the evening.

Two more centres were closed, one each in Sandakan and Paitan, after all evacuees were allowed to return home.

As such, a total of 23 centres have been closed in Sabah as of tonight, including several others in Kota Marudu, Pitas, Telupid and Beluran.

As of tonight, 182 evacuees from 46 families are still housed at six centres in Telupid while one centre in Paitan has 20 people from four families.

In Negri Sembilan, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info application showed a drop in the number of evacuees as of 8 pm, with 69 individuals from 17 families at three centres, compared to 221 individuals from 59 families this evening.

In Johor, the last centre Mersing has been closed, thus only four districts are still affected by floods in the state.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said, however, the number of evacuees rose slightly to 4,065 people as of 8 pm compared to 3,985 people this evening.

“Segamat continued to record the highest number of evacuees, with 2,464 people, followed by Muar (809), Tangkak (739) and Batu Pahat (53),” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he said Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat; Sungai Muar in Kampung Olak Sepam, Muar; Sungai Muar in Panchor, Muar and Sungai Gemas in Muara Sungai Gemas, Segamat which are still at danger level showed a downward trend.

However, Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong, Muar that was at danger level showed a rising trend while there was no change to Sungai Plentong, Johor Baru, which remained at danger level. — Bernama