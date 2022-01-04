Sarawak’s new Cabinet sworn in virtually

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Sarawak Cabinet was held virtually in front of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Sarawak State Assembly (DUN) Building, Kuching, January 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 4 — Today’s swearing-in ceremony of the new Sarawak Cabinet and assistant ministers created its own history when it was held virtually in front of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly building here.

Also present to witness the hybrid ceremony were Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and his wife, Puan Sri Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang.

The swearing-in ceremony was led by the three deputy chief ministers — Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

This was followed by the other ministers, namely Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Datuk Julaihi Narawi and Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

This was followed by the assistant ministers, comprising Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Datuk Liwan Lagang, Datuk Rosey Yunus, Datuk Len Talif Saleh, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Syeed Aman Ghazali, Dr Annuar Rapa’ee, Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Datuk Abdullah Saidol and Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew.

The Sarawak Cabinet, which comprises 10 ministers and 26 assistant ministers, also featured 12 new faces, namely Datuk Gerawat Gala, Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Datuk Juanda Jaya, Aidel Lariwoo, Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, Dr Ripin Lamat, Mohamad Razi Sitam, Martin Ben, Datuk Majang Renggi, Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Gerald Rentap Jabu and Micheal Tiong Ming Tee.

Abang Johari, who is also the Gedong assemblyman and chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), was sworn in on December 18 immediately after GPS won the 12th state election.

GPS, which comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), won 76 of the 82 state seats contested in the election. — Bernama