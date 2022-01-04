Pharmaceutical regulator probing 18 cases of adverse effects among Kajang Prison inmates vaccinated for Covid-19

NPRA director Dr Roshayati Mohammad Sani confirmed in a statement today that the 18 inmates received their Covid-19 vaccination under the Kajang Prison Inmates Vaccination Programme. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― The National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) is investigating a report from the Kajang Prison on the adverse events following Covid-19 immunisation (AEFI) cases involving 18 inmates, the agency's director said today.

The investigation comes after a letter from the prison to the Ministry of Health (MoH) was leaked online and went viral.

NPRA director Dr Roshayati Mohammad Sani confirmed in a statement today that the 18 inmates received their Covid-19 vaccination under the Kajang Prison Inmates Vaccination Programme.

“All the reports stated in the letter have been received by the NPRA. AEFI reports classified as serious, including those involving deaths, are under investigation,” she said.

She said NPRA is always monitoring the use of all vaccines for safety.

She said the Hulu Langat District Health Office and the Selangor State Health Department are trying to get complete information.

She added that an investigation report will be presented subsequently for evaluation by the Special Covid-19 Pharmacovigilance Committee to confirm the causality or relationship between the vaccine and the reported adverse effects.

“MoH will inform of the situation when reporting to the public from time to time,” Dr Roshayati said.