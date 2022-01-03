Hotel worker sparks new Covid-19 cluster in Sabah, says state minister

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 3 — A new Covid-19 cluster was detected in Sabah today, originating from a hotel worker in Kundasang, Ranau, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the cluster is known as the Jalan Kem Bina Ranau Cluster.

“The index case is a 59-year-old male worker of the hotel who was found positive through symptomatic screening at Hospital Ranau on December 23, 2021.

“Screenings done on 70 close contacts, his colleagues and family members turned up another 39 positive Covid-19 cases, including six which were reported today, bringing the cumulative figure to 40 cases,” he said in a statement tonight.

“Compared to yesterday, there was a slight drop of four cases with 161 new cases reported in Sabah today,” said Masidi, the state government spokesman on Covid-19. — Bernama