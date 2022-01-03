Floods: 196 MAF personnel mobilised to assist in Johor Ops Murni, says Hishammuddin

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein during a special press conference on the Post 100-day Ministry of Defence Planning at Wisma Perwira in Kuala Lumpur, December 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEGAMAT, Jan 3 — A total of 196 officers and members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) have been mobilised to assist in Johor Ops Murni flood operations, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said the MAF personnel are being deployed at six flood-hit districts in the state, namely Tangkak, Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru, Kluang and Mersing, along with 31 assets including boats, boat engines and trucks of various capacity.

“In strengthening preparedness, the MAF’s priority is in the victim evacuation techniques and the next step is to consider the evacuation area and seeking cooperation from other agencies and ministries in the distribution of basic necessities,” he told a press conference after attending a briefing on flood management at the 4th Royal Artillery Regiment (4 RAD), Segamat Camp, Batu Anam, here today.

Also present was Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Hishammuddin also commended the leadership and coordination between the state and district levels as they were seen to have been able to manage the flood situation with ease.

He said the MAF had also strengthened preparedness with an additional manpower of 1,183 personnel, along with 190 assets to be deployed to flood-hit areas nationwide.

Meanwhile, Hasni said cash aid of RM500 would be given to flood victims in the state and the matter would be discussed with the state executive council in a meeting on Wednesday.

He said the state government would also ensure that aid to flood victims from the various agencies would arrive on time.

Earlier, Hishammuddin and Hasni handed over aid when they visited flood victims at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Tambang relief centre here.

So far, 54 villages, three housing estates and the surrounding areas have been affected by floods while 47 relief centres have been opened in the district to accommodate 3,347 victims. — Bernama