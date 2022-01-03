Ferry crew dies after falling into sea

KANGAR, Jan 3 — A crew member of a Roll On-Roll Off (RoRo) ferry died after falling into the sea while mooring the ferry at the Kuala Perlis Cargo Terminal today.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew said Mohamad Rasidi Baharun, 47, was believed to have slipped and hit his head on an iron pole before plunging into the sea in the 11.40 am incident.

The ferry had just arrived from Langkawi in Kedah.

“A fisherman nearby pulled the unconscious victim out of the water and sent him to the Kuala Perlis Public Jetty, before he was taken by ambulance to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) in Kangar,” he said.

Wari said the victim was confirmed dead by HTF at 12.45 pm. — Bernama