Covid-19: Over 23,000 cases recorded since Dec 26 to Jan 1 in Malaysia

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there is an increase of 2.3 per cent from 22,554 cases to 23,071 . — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — On the 52nd epidemiology week (ME), which was recorded from December 26, 2021 to January 1, 2022, a total of 23,071 new cases were reported with 198 deaths, and an average of 40,963 active cases.

In a statement by the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the value of Malaysia’s Covid-19 Rt/Ro (r-nought) saw a daily increase to 0.99 (95 per cent CI 0.98-1.00) on January 1, 2022 compared to 0.88 (95 per cent CI 0.87-0.89) on December 25, 2021.

Covid-19 infection indicators

The analysis done by the health ministry also found that on the 52nd ME i.e. from December 26, 2021 to January 1, 2022, there is an increase of 2.3 per cent from 22,554 cases to 23,071 compared to the 51st ME.

“This increase is seen after the decrease in cases was recorded since five consecutive weeks from the 46th ME.

“Nevertheless, the average active case recorded a decrease of 15 per cent with an average of 40,963 cases in the 52nd ME.

“This decrease has been observed over the past five weeks,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

The analysis also found that death cases decreased by 18.2 per cent with 198 deaths in the 52nd ME compared to 242 deaths in the 51st ME.

“This decrease was recorded in the 52nd ME after a slight increase was seen in the 51st ME.

“The average number of cases requiring treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) showed a decrease of 18 per cent from 277 cases (50th ME) to 226 cases (52nd ME).

“The average number of cases requiring respirators also showed a decrease of 30.4 per cent from 125 cases (50th ME) to 87 cases (52nd ME),” he said.

As for the value of Rt, it increased to 0.99 (95 per cent CI 0.98 - 1.00) on January 1, 2022 and this increase was recorded since December 25, 2021.

“ICU bed use decreased by 18.4 per cent while death cases also decreased by 18.5 per cent.

“ The use of breathing aids was also seen to decline sharply by 30.4 per cent in the 52nd ME,” he said.

Clusters

In the 52nd ME, Dr Noor Hisham said the analysis found that there was an increase in new clusters of 33.3 per cent compared to the 51st ME while there was a decrease to active clusters of 3.6 per cent compared to the 51st ME.

“In addition, a total of 40 clusters ended its infection rate on the 52nd ME.

“The percentage of these completed clusters decreased by 24.5 per cent compared to the 51st ME and new clusters were seen increasing by eight new clusters (33.3 per cent) in the 52nd ME,” he said.

Hospital Capacity

The utilisation rate of health facilities such as non-ICU beds, ICU beds, and beds in Low Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) was found to decrease in the 52nd ME.

“Bed use in PKRC recorded a decrease of three per cent, non-ICU bed use in hospitals decreased by one per cent, and ICU bed use decreased by six per cent compared to the 51st ME.