Covid-19: Over 2.75 million adolescents in Malaysia fully vaccinated

Rickneshwaran Govindasamy, from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan ACS Ipoh, receives his Covid-19 jab at the Kinta Town Hall in Batu Gajah September 21, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — A total of 2,756,810 individuals or 87.6 per cent of the adolescent population among those aged between 12 and 17 in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, a total of 2,848,312 individuals or 90.5 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adult population, a total of 22,860,910 individuals or 97.7 per cent of them have completed the vaccination, while 23,152,917 individuals or 98.9 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 94,040 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 1,264 of them as first dose, 1,340 second dose and 91,436 booster dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) as of yesterday to 57,841,435, including 6,422,084 in booster doses.

In a related development, the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal reported 19 deaths yesterday, with five of them in Selangor, followed by Terengganu (four), Johor (three), Sabah (two) and one each in Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka and Negri Sembilan. — Bernama