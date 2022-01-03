Cops question Parti Bumi Kenyalang sec-gen over TikTok videos on Sarawak independence

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) secretary-general Priscilla Lau was summoned to the Central Police Station today over numerous TikTok videos she uploaded on Sarawak’s rights to independence. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SIBU, Jan 3 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) secretary-general Priscilla Lau was summoned to the Central Police Station here today over numerous TikTok videos she uploaded on Sarawak’s rights to independence.

Lau said she was being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for allegedly publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause fear or alarm to the public, or any section of the public.

Lau, who was accompanied by her lawyer brother Roger, admitted uploading the videos but claimed there was no incitement in them.

Those videos were educational and all the information was obtained through the internet, she said in a statement.

“During the lead-up to the recently concluded 12th Sarawak Election, I uploaded numerous videos to TikTok on Sarawak’s right to independence. Today, I went to the Central Police Station to answer multiple reports against me concerning those videos,” she said.

In the videos she had spoken on Sarawak’s right to independence through the Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI).

“I also spoke on Malaya’s independence in 1957 from Great Britain and Singapore’s separation from Malaysia in 1965. All this information and facts are written in history books. Students study these in schools,” she said.

“I will continue to stand on the side of Sarawak and speak on her right to Merdeka (independence),” said Lau, who contested and lost in the Bukit Assek seat in the state election on Dec 18.

Joseph Chieng of Gabungan Parti Sarawak polled 4,684 votes to win the seat in a six-cornered fight.

Acting Sibu district police chief Supt Dr Collin Babat confirmed the investigation and said 12 reports had been lodged against Lau. — Bernama