All appointments in new Sarawak state Cabinet made within purview of law, says PBB man

A general view of the Sarawak state legislative assembly building in Kuching, December 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Jan 3 — All the appointments in the newly announced state Cabinet were made within the purview of the law, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy youth chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The Tupong assemblyman-elect said with the creation of new ministries to serve the public better, it is only expected that there will be several full ministers to lead more than one ministry since the State Constitution stated that there cannot be more than 10 full ministers in the Cabinet.

Among them expected to lead more than one ministry is the Chief Minister himself, he added.

“Article 6(3) of the Sarawak State Constitution stated that no more than 10 Ministers can be appointed from among the members of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“At the same time, under the State Constitution, there is no limit to the number of assistant ministers to be appointed.

“With the increased number of Ministries, there is also bound to be an increase in the number of assistant ministers,” he said in a statement today.

Fazzrudin was responding to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen who who described the Sarawak state Cabinet as being “over-bloated” and there is an “unprecedented concentration of power” in the hands of the Chief Minister.

Fazzrudin is confident that the new state government led by Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will fulfill the promises made in the 34-point manifesto during the state election.

“In the last term, the Chief Minister has introduced over 100 initiatives benefitting the people in Sarawak. This is to ensure the welfare of Sarawakians, develop the state’s economy as well as fighting for the return of state rights.

“At the same time, under his leadership, more emphasis has been put into rural development through the introduction of regional development agencies along with providing basic infrastructures such as electricity, treated water, roads and bridges,” he said .

He implored Chong, who is a lawyer by training, to refer to the State Constitution on this rather than making baseless statements and rhetoric on the state Cabinet issue.

He also reminded the DAP Sarawak chairman that the time for politics is over as the state election has been concluded.

“It is now time for elected representatives be it from the government or from the opposition to get on with their work and fulfilling their pledges that they have made to the voters,” he said.

He also urged members of the public to remain united and support the government of the day to enable the interest of the people to be prioritised.

Abang Johari announced the the new cabinet line up last Thursday (Dec 30) which saw the renaming of many ministries creation of a new ministry and appointment of more assistant ministers.

Aside from being the Chief Minister, Abang Johari is also holding the minister posts for Finance and New Economy, Natural Resources and Urban Development, and the newly created Energy and Environmental Sustainability.

Chong in a statement yesterday alleged there is an “unprecedented concentration of power” in the hands of the Abang Johari under the new Sarawak state Cabinet.

In addition, Chong who is Padungan assemblyman-elect believed the just-announced state Cabinet was “over-bloated given the population of Sarawak”.

In the 12th State Election on Dec 18, Abang Johari had led Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to a landslide win by sweeping 72 out of the 82 seats at stake while DAP saw its seats reduced to two. — Borneo Post