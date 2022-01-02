Thirteen routes in N. Sembilan closed to all traffic following landslides, floods, says Public Works Dept

Two Taman Pinggiran Sungai Kelamah residents are seen wading in the flood in Tampin January 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 2 — Thirteen routes involving five districts in the state have been closed to all traffic while four more are only passable to heavy vehicles following landslides and floods as at 2pm this evening.

Negri Sembilan Public Works Department (PWD) director Wan Hasnan Wan Musa said the routes involved seven roads in Tampin, Jelebu (4), Jempol (3), Kuala Pilah (2) and one in Seremban.

Among the roads affected are Jalan Segamat-Gemas, Londah-Gemas, Jelai-Bahau, Jeram Toi, Kuala Klawang-Genting Peras, Felda Titi and Telapak Buruk transmitting station.

The roads would be reopened soon after repair works have been completed apart from depending on the condition of the roads after the flood. PWD will also find alternative routes and they would be announced from time to time,” he told Bernama here today.

Therefore, he advised all motorists to plan their journeys and be alert of flood warnings and road closure signboards as well as notice for alternative routes to their destinations.

“Road users can refer to the website of the disaster operation room (BIGBen) JKR which is bencanaalam.jkr.gov.my or contact 06-7659659/9614 for the latest disaster development and road situation,” he said. — Bernama