Terengganu Environment Dept collected over 20 tonnes of e-waste throughout 2021

File picture of electric and electronic waste (e-waste) being sorted. — AFP pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 2 — The Terengganu Department of Environment (DOE) managed to collect 20.873 tonnes of electric and electronic waste (e-waste) in the past year.

State DOE director Ramli Abd Rahman said it was the result of various programmes implemented by the department, including with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government departments and agencies, the private sector and local communities.

“The level of awareness among Terengganu citizens regarding the best methods to dispose e-waste disposal has improved recently, thanks to the briefings and educational programmes conducted,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the items received in the e-waste programme include televisions, personal computers, washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones and various other electric and electronic household items.

“E-waste that contain heavy metals have the potential of polluting the environment if thrown at public landfills. If the items are burned, they will produce air pollutants that are hazardous to health.

“Terengganu DOE will continue the e-waste collection programme consistently according to the schedule set so that residents in all eight districts in the state have the chance to dispose of their e-waste with the right method,” he added. — Bernama