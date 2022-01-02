Taman Sungai Gemas in N. Sembilan hit by floods for 7th time within 16 years, says resident

Y. Kamala, 53, moves her belongings after her house was flooded in Taman Sungai Gemas, Gemas in this file picture taken on January 25, 2017. — Bernama pic

TAMPIN, Jan 2 — “This flood is the seventh incident since I came to live in Taman Sungai Gemas 16 years ago and the worst ever,” said housewife Norizan Abdullah, 53, whose house was submerged under neck-deep floodwater following heavy rain over the past two days.

Norizan said most of the residents had made early preparations by moving their belongings to higher grounds or keeping important documents in a safe place during prolonged heavy rain that would cause Sungai Gemas to overflow.

“Flash floods are frequent occurrences in this area because of the nearby river, sewage plant and retention pond. There were massive floods in 2011 and this year it happened again, worse than before where many houses are badly damaged and flooded with shoulder-high floodwaters,” she told Bernama when met at Dewan Besar Gemas flood relief centre here today.

Meanwhile, Noorhanim Alia Mahasan, 37, who had just moved to the residential area last year, said the disaster was a test, adding that she had prepared herself to save important items from being destroyed by floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Tampin Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom said the number of flood victims in the district was reported to be increasing, adding that the situation was worrying because of prolonged rain since yesterday.

He said Felda Jelai 4, Kampung Pasir Besar, Felda Sungai Kelamah, Taman Pinggiran Felda and Taman Sungai Gemas were badly affected, among others.

“The Bantuan Wang Ihsan aid of RM1,000 will be given to flood victims and the total amount of assistance will be identified as soon as the evacuation process of flood victims to relief centres is completed. Currently, we distribute necessities and food aid to them,” he said. — Bernama