Segamat gets highest amount of rainfall in a week, says Johor Drainage Dept

Segamat received the highest amount of rainfall in Johor based on the readings recorded by 23 rainfall stations in the district for the period of December 26 until January 1.

JOHOR BARU, Jan 2 — Segamat district, the earliest to be affected by floods this year, received the highest amount of rainfall in Johor based on the readings recorded by 23 rainfall stations in the district for the period of December 26 until yesterday (January 1).

According to data issued by the Johor Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), the reading was at 4,893 millimetres (mm) where over the period of seven days, an average of 213mm of rainfall per day was received.

The average amount of rain received by Segamat district last December was only 114mm compared to the average amount of 213mm in the last week of 2021.

Segamat district also received the second highest average amount of rainfall during the same period (December 26, 2021-January 1, 2022) at 1,423mm while Johor Bahru recorded the highest at 1,448mm.

During that week, the station at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Loi recorded receiving 456 mm of rainfall while the station at Sungai Lenik @ Kangar Chaah received the lowest at 57mm.

The other districts like Kota Tinggi received 930mm with an average of 52mm recorded by 18 stations, followed by Johor Bahru at 826mm with an average of 69mm recorded by 12 stations.

With the flood-affected areas that included Tangkak and Kota Tinggi, 32 flood relief centres were opened, accommodating 1,827 evacuees from 466 families, the Johor DID said. — Bernama