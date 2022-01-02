Op Murni: Malaysian Armed Forces and Public Works Dept build temporary bridge in Kampung Jawa, Hulu Langat

The Malaysian Armed Forces and the Public Works Department personnel are seen building a temporary bridge in Kampung Jawa, Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat January 2, 2022. — Picture via Facebook/Angkatan Tentera Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Public Works Department are building a temporary bridge in Kampung Jawa, Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, near here, to replace the original bridge which collapsed in the floods that hit several areas late last month.

The MAF in a statement on its official Facebook page today said the Compact 200 Bailey bridge, 18.24 metres (m) long and 7.35 metres wide, provided by the Selangor Public Works Department (JKR), would benefit the 12 families living in the village.

“The bridge installation under ‘Op Murni’ is to provide continued access to other areas for the flood-affected residents.

“This programme under the 4th Division Infantry with the assistance of the Royal Army Engineers Regiment is held in collaboration with the Hulu Langat and Petaling districts JKR.

“The task undertaken is also in line with one of the core thrusts of the Defence Ministry and MAF, as well as in strengthening cooperation between the MAF/Army and the public agencies and people,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, JKR in a statement said the bridge could be used by the public from this coming Tuesday (January 4). — Bernama