MPM issues stop-work order to sand mining project in Pantai Pasir Panjang

IPOH, Jan 2 — The Manjung Municipal Council (MPM) has issued a stop-work order to a sand mining project believed to be carried out at a turtle landing site in Tanjung Gemuk, Pantai Pasir Panjang in Manjung.

MPM president Syamsul Hazeman Md Salleh said mining licence and rock material extraction permit for the project were issued by the Land and Mines office.

“Until now, the MPM has not received an official application involving earthworks,” he said when contacted by Bernama here tonight.

The Sahabat Alam Malaysia – Friends of the Earth posted several photos of the area which is a level one environmental sensitive area on its official Twitter account.

A level one environmental sensitive area refers to an area where any type of development activities are not allowed except for controlled tourism and research activities as stipulated in the National Physical Plan as well as the Local Plan.

“The Perak government has made it clear to gazette this area as a protected area under the Perak State Structural Plan 2040. For many years, commitment to protecting this area has been given,” it tweeted.

It also claimed that thugs who were hired to guard the area would scold and chase away villagers who tried to approach it, adding that it was completely shut off from public access.

Meanwhile, Perak Department of Environment director Rosli Zul when contacted said the department would look into the matter before taking further actions. — Bernama