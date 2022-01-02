Minister says rapid flood response in Sabah result of close inter-agency ties

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili is seen in Parliament, November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA MARUDU, Jan 2 — The Sabah state government has the ability and capability to face threats like floods that are currently affecting the state, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili said.

The Kota Marudu MP said that this was the result of close inter-agency ties, including the Social Welfare Department, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the National Security Council (MKN) and security forces like the Royal Malaysian Police and the Fire and Rescue Department.

“In Kota Marudu, I would like to thank the Social Welfare Department, Nadma and all security forces as I am very satisfied with their cooperation and assistance with flood evacuation efforts. Food and drink, everything is so organised right now.

“The damage is extensive, but we will review the matter after other flood-related matters, including evacuation of those affected are completed,” he said after visiting a relief centre at St Theresa Church here, which is housing 142 evacuees.

Ongkili said he was surprised by how sudden the floods hit Kota Marudu, after 200 milimetres of rainfall was recorded in a day, causing the water levels of Sungai Kanarom and Sungai Bandau to rise beyond their danger levels.

Kota Marudu is the district with the highest number of flood evacuees, with 1,474 people from 520 families being housed in 11 relief centres.

The number of evacuees in the state meanwhile, climbed to 1,832 people from 599 families as of 8 pm compared to 1,249 people from 432 families this evening. — Bernama