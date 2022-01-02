General Operations Force seize smuggled cigarettes, air pistol in Machang

A 38-year-old man suspected of selling smuggled cigarettes in the Machang area has been detained by a team from the 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA7) in a raid at a shophouse in Kampung Batu 23 today. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MACHANG, Jan 2 — A 38-year-old man suspected of selling smuggled cigarettes in the Machang area has been detained by a team from the 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA7) in a raid at a shophouse in Kampung Batu 23 here early today.

PGA7 assistant commanding officer DSP Ku Majidin Che Ku Jusoh said the team raided the shophouse at 1.30am following a tip-off.

“Following some questioning and checks at the house, we found 3,640 white cigarettes of various brands and 280 clove cigarettes of various brands as well.

“We also found an air pistol hidden in a closet and RM14,650 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the sale of the contraband cigarettes,” he said in a statement today.

Ku Majidin said upon questioning the suspect, another raid was conducted on an unnumbered house in Kampung Simpul Belubang, here, where another 27,200 white cigarettes and 1,920 clove cigarettes were found.

“The total value of the seizures from the two raids including the air pistol, contraband cigarettes, cash and a mobile phone is estimated to be RM42,000,” he added. — Bernama