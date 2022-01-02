Floods: All agencies in Sabah ready when needed, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the state government’s directive allowing this effective June 29 following the implementation of the Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan is still in force. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 2 — The Sabah government will ensure that all agencies statewide are ready to spring into action when necessary during the current flood season in the state, said Chief Minister, Datuk Hajiji Noor.

“At the moment, the people’s safety is the state government’s utmost priority,” he said.

Thus, he said that security forces have been instructed to go to the affected areas to assist victims, as well as being placed on standby in high-risk areas.

“Emergency food aid is also being prepared for distribution to flood victims as soon as possible by the relevant agencies,” he said in a statement today.

He said that he would be attending the Post-Northeast Monsoon Flood Disaster Management Task Force special meeting virtually, to be chaired by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, tomorrow (January 3).

As of this evening, 1,249 flood victims from 432 families were evacuated in five districts, namely Kota Marudu (1,019 people from 376 families), Sandakan (61 people; 17 families) and Telupid (43 people; eight families).

Other districts are Beluran (38 people; eight families), Pitas (36 people; 10 families), and Paitan (52 people; 13 families). — Bernama