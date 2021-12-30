Floods: Terengganu hit again, number of evacuees in Kelantan up

Flood victims brave the floods to go to temporary relief centres in Kampung Pasir Raja, Dungun, Terengganu, December 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Following continuous heavy rains, Terengganu was once again hit by floods, while Kelantan saw an increase in the number of flood evacuees this evening.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe weather warning, with continuous heavy rains expected at 11 areas in the east coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang until tomorrow.

In Terengganu, the State Disaster Management Secretariat informed that Dungun is the first district to be hit by the third wave of floods with the opening of the relief centre at Kampung Pasir Raja Community Hall at 4pm today to house 69 people from 22 families.

The second wave of floods hit the state from December 17 to 21, which saw 423 victims from 122 families evacuated to relief centres in Setiu, Dungun and Kemaman.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims rose to 856 as of 6pm today, from 501 this afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info application, 11 relief centres are operating in two districts, seven are in Jeli and four in Kuala Krai.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) official portal reported that two main rivers in Kelantan are at danger levels as Sungai Lanas in Air Lanas, Jeli recorded a reading of 29.58 metres (m) and Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah (23.69 m).

In addition, the Public Works Department (JKR) disaster management portal informed the route along Jalan Jeli-Dabong at Kampung Reka, Jeli has been closed to all vehicles after it was inundated.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees has dropped to 4,368 people and they are at 38 relief centres in Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan and Maran districts.

The Pahang Disaster Management Secretariat reported that only Jalan Kampung Belimbing in Maran is still closed this evening, compared to six in five districts this morning.

The DID website reported that Sungai Cherating in Kuantan is at danger level but with a declining trend, while five rivers, namely Sungai Kundang in Maran, Sungai Dong (Raub), Sungai Triang in Chemomoi (Bentong), Sungai Kuantan in Bukit Kenau and Sungai Lembing, both in Kuantan, are at alert levels.

Meanwhile, the flood situation is seen to be improving in Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Melaka.

In Selangor, the JKM Disaster Info application informed that the number of victims in the state now stands at 466 from 132 families and they are being housed at four relief centres.

A total of 20 people are at Sekolah Rendah Agama Dusun Nanding, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Abdul Jalil in Hulu Langat (77 people), Kuala Selangor Indoor Stadium (201 people) and SMK Kuala Selangor (168 people).

In Negri Sembilan, there is no change as 29 evacuees are still being sheltered, while in Melaka, the last relief centre closed at 2pm today. — Bernama