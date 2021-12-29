Flood forecast for Kelantan, Terengganu from Dec 31; Pahang, Johor from Jan 1

Fire and Rescue Department personnel navigate through floodwater in Kampung Licin in Kelantan, December 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) has issued an early flood forecast from Dec 31 for Kelantan and Terengganu and Jan 1 for Pahang and Johor.

PRABN, which is under the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), issued the forecast following an alert warning of continuous rain by the Malaysian Meteorological Department yesterday (Dec 28).

According to the notification that was posted on the website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the districts in Pahang that will be hit by the floods are Maran, Temerloh, Jerantut and the surrounding areas, Kuantan (Sungai Lembing) and Rompin, while in Johor, in will be Mersing and the surrounding areas.

In Kelantan, the areas likely to be hit by floods are Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang and the surrounding areas; Tanah Merah (Jenob) and Pasir Mas (Rantau Panjang).

Flood is also predicted in Terengganu, involving areas in Besut, Hulu Terengganu and Dungun.

“All disaster management agencies, as well as residents in the affected areas are advised to be vigilant,” it said.

The public can obtain latest information and warnings on flood at the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, PublicInfoBanjir Facebook and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir. — Bernama