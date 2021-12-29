Fire Dept ordered to get ready for possible floods in Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan, says minister

Rescue workers are seen wading through the floods in Hulu Langat December 19, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has made early preparations in facing the possibility of floods in four states — Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan — with 5,525 firefighters on standby.

Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the number comprised 2,817 fire officers, 628 auxiliary fire officers and 2,080 volunteer firefighters.

“I have ordered the JBPM to make early preparations involving the firefighters, machinery and other assets,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

According to him, 1,889 firefighters and rescuers from 33 stations for the locations along Sungai Mersing in Johor and 1,660 from 26 stations for those along Sungai Pahang, Sungai Kuantan and Sungai Rompin had been told to get ready in facing possible floods.

He said also involved in the operations would 964 personnel from 17 fire and rescue stations for the Sungai Besut, Sungai Dungun and Sungai Terengganu areas in Terengganu and 1,012 from 21 stations for the areas along Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Golok in Kelantan.

Logistical preparations have also been made with 164 marine vehicles, 45 transport vehicles and 121 utility vehicles on standby.

“God willing, my teams and I will be giving updates and monitoring the situation from time to time and ready to mobilise more assets in dealing with any possibilities,” said Reezal Merican.

Earlier, the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) had issued an early flood forecast in Kelantan and Terengganu starting December 31 and for Pahang, from January 1, 2022. — Bernama