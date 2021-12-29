Covid-19: Field hospital in Penang, field ICU in Kepala Batas last two military medical facilities closed today following drop in patients

The last two of the hospitals, namely the field hospital at the Penang Hospital (HPP), and the field intensive care unit (ICU) at the Kepala Batas Hospital (HKB), were closed today. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 29 — All 10 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) field hospitals opened to facilitate treatment for Covid-19 patients have been closed in stages following the decline in the number of patients.

The last two of the hospitals, namely the field hospital at the Penang Hospital (HPP), and the field intensive care unit (ICU) at the Kepala Batas Hospital (HKB), near here, were closed today.

Commander of the Second Division of the Malaysian Infantry, Maj Gen Datuk Muhammad Huzaimi Sabri said the field hospital and the field ICU were closed after the number of Covid-19 cases showed a significant drop as a result of mitigation efforts and the vaccination programme which had seen almost 80 per cent of the country’s population already vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“The objective of the setting up of the military field hospital is to help the hospitals under the Ministry of Health (MOH) in treating Covid-19 patients after bed usage in the hospitals had surpassed 80 per cent of their capacity at that time.

“Throughout the operations of the 24-bed field ICU at HKB since May 28, a total of 421 patients were treated, 381 of whom recovered, and 40 others died. Three military officers and 29 personnel were attached at the hospital during the operations,” he told reporters after attending the symbolic closure of the field hospital at HPP here today.

Muhammad Huzaimi said for the field hospital at HPP, 499 patients were treated there since it was opened on September 24, which saw 449 patients recover, and 50 others died.

He said the field hospital had eight ICU beds and 92 regular beds with oxygen tanks and was operated by two MAF officers and personnel.

“The field ICU at HKB provided treatment to Covid-19 patients in categories four and five, while the field hospital at HPP was for those in categories three and four. The MAF is committed to helping the country in handling and breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

In fact, he said MAF was always prepared to reopen the hospitals should the need arise, especially with the increase of cases involving the Omicron variant.

“So far, we have not received any instruction to reopen the field hospitals,” he said.

The field ICU was set up using four military containers to house 12 beds, while 15 other beds were placed in four makeshift tents in the HKB parking lot.

The field hospital at HPP, on the other hand, had 100 beds set up in 23 tents in the hospital’s parking area. — Bernama