Number of flood evacuees drops in four states as of noon

A man is seen cleaning up his home as floodwaters recede in Puchong December 21, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A total of 19,099 people from 5,882 families were at 122 flood relief centres in five states as at noon today, with the number of evacuees dropping in Selangor, Pahang, Kelantan as well as Negri Sembilan and remaining unchanged in Melaka.

The number was slightly lower than the 20,026 people from 6,136 families at 130 centres in the morning.

In Selangor, according to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana portal, the number of victims had decreased to 7,503 at 36 relief centres at noon from 7,751 at 39 centres this morning.

It was reported in the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my that the levels of two rivers in Selangor were at the alert point, namely Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat at 3.38 metres and Sungai Bernam in Rimba KDR, Sabak Bernam at 1.89 metres at 10.45am.

In Pahang, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said a total of 11,776 flood evacuees were still housed at 83 relief centres in six districts this afternoon.

The number of evacuees had dropped from 12,692 involving 90 relief centres this morning.

The six districts still affected by the floods in Pahang are Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan.

Sungai Kundang in Maran is still above the warning level with a downward trend and no river is at the danger point.

In Kelantan, 78 people from 23 families were still at a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, down from 152 people from 46 families this morning.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department’s official InfoBanjir portal reported that no major rivers in Kelantan were at the danger level.

Di Negri Sembilan, the number of evacuees decreased to 54 from 18 families at noon from 58 from 19 families in the morning.

The evacuees are being accommodated at two relief centres in Jelebu, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Triang Hilir and Kampung Puom community hall.

In Melaka, the number of victims remained unchanged at 26 people from eight families.

Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said only one relief centre is still operating, namely at SK Penghulu Benteng in Jasin. — Bernama