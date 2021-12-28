Covid-19: Perak detects second Omicron case involving umrah pilgrim

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said the individual tested positive while undergoing quarantine at home. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Dec 28 — Perak has detected the second case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the state, involving an individual who returned home after performing the umrah pilgrimage.

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said the individual tested positive while undergoing quarantine at home.

“The case is under control. The screening test on close contacts turned out to be negative. However, further observation and monitoring will still be done,” he told reporters after closing the state-level National Environment Day celebration today.

On December 3, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced the first case of the Omicron variant involving a female student who arrived from South Africa. She was confirmed positive for the variant of concern on December 2.

Meanwhile, Mohd Akmal urged umrah pilgrims to comply with the seven-day quarantine order to prevent the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“The government allows them to undergo quarantine at home to save cost. So, please comply (with the requirement). However, there were reports that some of them were receiving guests at home and some even spend time with their family.

“Please isolate yourself at home, we are worried that it (Covid-19) will spread,” he said, adding that umrah pilgrims who tested positive for the Omicron variant will be given a special digital tracking wristband. — Bernama