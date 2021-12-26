Floods: Over 33,000 victims still at relief centres in five states

Flood victims from Kampung Belukar and Kampung Razali take refuge at a temporary relief centre in Kampung Belukar in Pahang, December 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — A total of 33,193 flood victims are still seeking shelter at relief centres in five states tonight.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana application, all the evacuees are at 206 relief centres in Selangor, Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Kelantan and Melaka.

In Selangor, 15,354 people are housed at 81 relief centres tonight, compared to 15,404 people at 83 relief centres this evening.

State Fire and Rescue Department said as of 5pm, it had conducted 67 cleaning operations, 17 sanitisation operations and 331 monitoring activities.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad, along with a number of volunteers, also helped to clean up flood victims’ houses in Kampung Labohan Dagang, Banting.

Abd Latiff also thanked the various non-governmental organisations that have contributed their energy and equipment for post-flood recovery activities.

In Pahang, a total of 17,211 evacuees are currently placed at 119 relief centres in six districts, namely Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan.

In Negri Sembilan, some 132 people from 38 families were at three relief centres in Jelebu, according to state Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor.

In Kelantan, a total of 470 people from 153 families are still taking shelter at two relief centres in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh and SK Gual Periok in Pasir Mas as at 9pm.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage info banjir portal reported that only Sungai Golok and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas are at the alert level.

In Melaka, state APM director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said 26 people from eight families were still at the relief centre in SK Penghulu Benteng. — Bernama