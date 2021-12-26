Finance Ministry: Govt relaxes procurement method to deal with flood damage

Finance Minister Datuk Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz at the Dewan Rakyat during the winding-up speech for Budget 2022, November 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The government has agreed to relax the procurement method for flood recovery efforts this year, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

He said an initial allocation of RM100 million had been provided for post-flood recovery efforts, including cleaning and repairing housing areas and public infrastructure.

“To expedite and facilitate the implementation of post-flood recovery activities, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on December 21, 2021 issued guidelines on the relaxation of procurement method for repair works on infrastructure and public facilities damaged by floods,” he said in a statement today.

The MoF, through an updated report, shared some provisions and additional measures that have been taken by the government to address the impact of the floods this year. — Bernama