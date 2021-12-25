Social Welfare Dept: Over 45,000 flood evacuees still at 290 relief centres in seven states

Flood victims from Kampung Belukar and Kampung Razali take refuge at a temporary relief centre in Kampung Belukar in Pahang, December 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — A total of 45,324 flood evacuees from 13,065 families are still seeking shelter at relief centres in seven states this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana portal, all the evacuees are at 290 relief centres in Pahang, Selangor, Kelantan, Melaka, Perak, Negri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur.

In Pahang, 25,318 people are at 179 relief centres located in all districts, with the exception of Rompin and Cameron Highlands, as of 9am today.

According to the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, the water levels at Sungai Pahang in Lubuk Paku, Sungai Kundang (Maran) and Sungai Bera (Bera), have exceeded the danger level, but all showed a declining trend.

Sungai Pahang in Paloh Hinai, Pekan is at the warning level.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in several places in Kuantan and Pekan, while the weather in other districts is expected to be favourable this morning.

In Selangor, the number of flood victims rose to 18,484 people this morning from 17,656 last night, and all are at 99 relief centres statewide.

The Selangor police informed that nine roads in the state were flooded and have been closed to traffic as of 4 am today.

In Kelantan, 862 victims are still being sheltered at five relief centres which are located in the Pasir Mas district, as of this morning .

The centres are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Gual Periok, SK Kubang Kual, Putat Tujoh PPS and Padang Licin sub-district mosque.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) info banjir portal reported that none of the rivers in Kelantan is at the danger level, only Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas is at the warning level with a reading of 8.01 metres.

In Negri Sembilan, state Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said as of this morning, the number of flood victims in the state stands at 292 from 84 families and they are being housed at four relief centres in Jelebu.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees has decreased to 35 people from 12 families as of 8am today.

State APM director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said all the victims are at two relief centres in Alor Gajah and Jasin.

In Perak, 99 evacuees from 25 families are still seeking shelter at two relief centres in Hilir Perak district since last week.

Meanwhile according to the latest update from the JKM Info Bencana portal, 234 evacuees are still seeking shelter at a relief centre in the federal capital as of yesterday morning. — Bernama