MoH ready to deal with water-borne diseases following floods, says Khairy

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference at the National Institute of Health at Shah Alam December 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 23 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) is ready to deal with cases involving water-borne diseases at all facilities including its temporary operations centres following the ongoing floods in several states.

Its Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said it was due to the possibility of an increase in cases of such diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever and leptospirosis.

“So far, no serious cases (involving water-borne diseases) have been reported.

“The most serious case was in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, involving a two-year-old boy who has suffered from severe gastroenteritis with dehydratio and he has been referred to HTAR (Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital), Klang for treatment,” he told a press conference, here, today.

He said the MoH has also mobilised medical personnel to most relief centres (PPS) besides establishing an operations center in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, here, to facilitate and expedite health screening. — Bernama