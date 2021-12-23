Melaka orders alcohol ban at golf club

A general view of the Ayer Keroh Country Club in Melaka. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Ayer Keroh Country Club (AKCC) said it has banned alcohol sales on its premises as the Melaka state government ordered it do so.

According to a statement posted on the club’s Facebook page, the AKCC management said the new ruling was effective yesterday.

“The state government of Melaka has instructed Ayer Keroh Country Club Bhd to stop any sales of alcoholic beverages within the premises of the Ayer Keroh Country Club with immediate effect,” the operator said.

Membership at the AKCC attracts a charge of RM30,000 for Malaysians and RM50,000 for foreigners, while civil servants need only pay RM2,000 for the lifetime privileges.

According to the club’s website, AKCC is managed by Ayer Keroh Country Club Bhd whose board of directors are nominated by the Melaka state government.

The current chairman is former PKR lawmaker Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis, who quit the party during the “Sheraton Move” of 2020 and later joined Umno.

This is the latest incident involving the prohibition or restriction of alcohol sales in the country.