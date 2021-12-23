Covid-19 cases hover above 3,500-mark, stand at 3,510 today

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the new cases recorded today, 2,415 or 95.3 per cent were Malaysians. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Health Ministry logged 3,510 new Covid-19 infections today, bringing the total number of cases discovered here since the start of the pandemic to 2,731,713.

Today’s cases are only nine less than the 3,519 recorded yesterday.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the new cases recorded today, 2,415 or 95.3 per cent were Malaysians.

Fifty-nine cases or 1.7 per cent of the total were placed under Categories 3, 4 and 5 — meaning they have a lung infection or worse.

There are currently 329 patients warded in Covid-19 intensive care units (ICUs) — of which 35 are suspected but yet to be confirmed Covid-19 patients.

A total of 179 ICU patients are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 4,998 people recovered from the disease, bringing the country’s recovery rate to 97.1 per cent.

A further six new clusters were identified by MoH today, leaving the number of active clusters at 288.

The national Covid-19 infectivity rate, or Rt, stands at 0.91. Seven states and federal territories have an Rt above the national average — Terengganu (0.99), Johor (0.98) Kuala Lumpur (0.95), Perak (0.94), Penang (0.93), Putrajaya (0.93) and Melaka (0.92).

Meanwhile, Selangor and Pahang both had an Rt of 0.91, equal to the national average.