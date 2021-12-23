All flood victims can get aid at relief centres, says minister

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd denied claims that only those taking shelter at flood relief centres were allowed to receive assistance provided by the government and contributed by NGOs. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Dec 23 — All flood victims, regardless of whether they are housed at temporary flood relief centres or other places are allowed to receive the assistance provided for them at the relief centres, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She denied allegations that only those taking shelter at flood relief centres were allowed to receive assistance provided by the government and contributed by non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“I have instructed the Social Welfare Department (JKM) (to help) even though we know the assistance is provided specifically for those who are housed at relief centres, but there are victims who have not been evacuated to the centres but still need help,” she said here today.

Rina said the victims needed to come to the relief centres and register for record purposes and the aid would be distributed to them.

Rina advised NGOs and individuals who wish to help flood victims to inform the coordinators at relief centres to facilitate the tasks and coordinate the distribution of assistance.

She was commenting on claims that NGOs were not allowed by certain parties to enter affected areas to provide assistance to flood victims.

Meanwhile, Rina said certified counsellors have been placed at the relief centres to provide psychosocial services to flood victims to deal with the disaster, adding that JKM would issue a list of counsellors who can be contacted for counselling assistance.

“In the current situation, we understand that they are deeply perturbed so it is necessary to get them the help,” she said, adding that about 1,200 counsellors have been deployed at relief centres in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. — Bernama