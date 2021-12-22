Report: Port Klang operations returning back to normal

A general view of Port Klang October 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Operations in Port Klang are gradually returning to normal and cargo congestion is decreasing, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said yesterday.

According to a report by The Star, Wee said that the floods had initially reduced the movement of cargo at the port by 70 per cent — as only 9,970 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were being handled per day, as opposed to the usual 35,000 TEUs per day.

“It slowly increased to 11,000 and (on Monday), it was about 27,000 TEUs which is about 80 per cent from normal,” he was quoted as saying after the Kuala Lumpur International Logistics and Transport (KiLAT) Excellence Awards ceremony in Putrajaya yesterday.

“So, this is an indication that the cargo movement is gradually recovering,” he reportedly added.

Several areas in Selangor, Pahang and Kelantan, as well as minor areas in four other states began flooding late last Friday, after a full day of rain.

The downpour continued over the weekend, claiming at least 27 lives and displacing over 30,000 families across the country as of most recent reports.